Music Makers: Making music with Mic Harrison and the High Score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - GO! Contemporary Dance Works will present The Search forPersephone, a Mythological Ballet, one of the company’s most beloved and enduring full lengthcontemporary ballets, streaming LIVE from the historic Bijou Theatre, on Saturday, February 20th at 7PM.

Artistic Director Lisa Hall McKee, GO!’s team of seven choreographers and 55 pre-professional andprofessional dancers will bring to life the captivating myth of the springtime goddess, Persephone, and her abduction by Hades, king of the underworld. Traveling from the goddess’ capture to her celebratory return, The Search for Persephone will be visually stunning with elaborate sets, costuming and choreography that will incorporate ballet, contemporary and aerial dance in the telling of the story. Throughout this two hour performance the audience will meet Gaea and Uranus at the world’s formation, fly with the nymphs in Artemis’s forest, dive into the aquatic worldof Amphitrite, and seep down deep with the creatures and fates of the dark underworld.

This will be GO!’s second livestream performance this season using Stellar Visions, a local production company and Veeps, an online ticketing and performance platform. “Stellar Visions did an amazing job filming and live streaming our November performance from the Tennessee Theatre. The audience members felt incredibly connected to the dancers as never before with close up angles balanced with wider views of the stage and theatre,” McKee explains. “While we miss our live audience, our mission is to continue to present artistic work to our community and keep our dancers moving forward.” GO! has been back in the studios since August rehearsing under a new health and safety plan.