Music Makers: Making music with Mic Harrison and the High Score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On the heels of his most recent album, Mic Harrison or Mic Harrison and the High Score, sits down with contributor Tom McCoy to talk about how he got his start playing music. Harrison’s newest album, released in late 2020, is called “Bright Spot.”

Listen to more Harrison and the High Score online and on social media:

Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/micharrisonandthehighscore/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/micharrisonandthehighscore   

Twitterhttp://twitter.com/MicHarrisonatHS   

Youtubehttp://www.youtube.com/MicHarrisonOfficial

Bandcamp:http://micharrisonandthehighscore.bandcamp.com/

