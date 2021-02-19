Music Makers: Noah Guthrie kickstarts new album

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In Music Makers we’re introducing you to Noah Guthrie, a singer-songwriter from upstate South Carolina who will soon be releasing his third album, Blue Wall.

According to Guthrie’s kickstarter page, “The Blue Wall” is another name for The Blue Ridge Mountains. I grew up in the foothills of these beautiful mountains, in a small town called Greer, South Carolina. I have always been inspired by places and my hometown is no different. I’ve loved it, hated it, and everything in between. Nowadays, after weeks at a time spent on the road, there is no place I’d rather call home. These hills are a part of my soul and definitely a part of my music.“

Guthrie recently reached his goal for his new album. For more information on the release of the album is available on Noah Guthrie‘s website.