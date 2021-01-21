Music Makers: Sara Collins

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee is home to so many amazing musicians and talent. Catch our series, “Music Makers,” to learn more and hear more about their music and what inspires them.

This week we introduce you to Sara Collins, a country music singer/songwriter from Baton Rouge, Louisiana who currently lives in Dandridge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.