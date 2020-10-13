Music Makers: Steven Keene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week in Music Makers, Living East Tennessee contributor Tom McCoy introduces us to Steven Keene.

The Brooklyn, New York native got his start in the 90s playing the folk clubs and cafes of the Greenwich Village scene alongside contemporaries Beck, Susanne Vega, Shawn Colvin and others. Inspired by the song craftsmanship of Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie and Leonard Cohen, Keene is a measured and mature artist that is seemingly, and eerily, plugged-in to the times. With storylines and inflections reminiscent Dylan, Keene’s raspy, soulful vocals are widely accompanied by bluesy

piano riffs in smokey productions.

Keene humbly possesses an uncanny gift for laying an eloquent finger on the pulse of our present-day, and philosophically, recalling past recollections to leave the door wide open for independent interpretation. His consistent, powerful and timely lyrics, have positioned him as a folk mainstay and a seasoned singer-songwriter that has perfected his own unique alchemy.

Keene’s newest album, titled Them & Us, is scheduled to be released November 13, 2020. For more information, visit Keene’s website.