KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Music Makers shins a spotlight upon local musicians and this week we feature singer and songwriter Corey James Clifton.

Corey James Clifton has had an impressive journey that began right here in East Tennessee. After winning several battle of the bands on the west coast Corey returned to his roots and with Jonathan Berke on bass, and Jeremy Johnson on drums he has formed the Corey James Clifton Band that is quickly building a reputation throughout the East Tennessee music scene.

For more information visit the Corey James Clifton website.