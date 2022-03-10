KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this week’s installment of Music Makers, the Marigold Thieves step into the Living East Tennessee studio.

When is comes to local music there are many options in an expanding hub such as Knoxville. Everything from country music acts to hard rock and Marigold Thieves finds itself comfortably in the latter category. But one of the biggest misconceptions these young musicians wish to address is that hard rock doesn’t have the classically trained pedigree, but when it comes to the Marigold Thieves nothing could be further from the truth.

The Marigold Thieves have recently released a new single entitled “Nightshade” that is available online on Spotify. For more information visit The Marigold Thieves website.