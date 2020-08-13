KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are excited to announce a new segment on Living East Tennessee called #MusicMakers, shining the spotlight on talented musicians, singers and songwriters across East Tennessee. We also take you on a journey behind-the-music to hear more about the artist’s journey and story. In our first #MusicMakers segment we sit down with the talented Kevin Mahoney to hear more about some of his newer music and work.
#MusicMakers: a conversation with singer-songwriter Kevin Mahoney
