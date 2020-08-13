#MusicMakers: a conversation with singer-songwriter Kevin Mahoney

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are excited to announce a new segment on Living East Tennessee called #MusicMakers, shining the spotlight on talented musicians, singers and songwriters across East Tennessee. We also take you on a journey behind-the-music to hear more about the artist’s journey and story. In our first #MusicMakers segment we sit down with the talented Kevin Mahoney to hear more about some of his newer music and work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.