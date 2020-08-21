MusicMakers: Meet country artist Kolt Barber

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s #MusicMakers, Living East Tennessee contributor, Tom McCoy introduces us to country artist, Kolt Barber.

The Georgia native has married his passion for music with his love of the farmland.

Kolt is a contemporary/traditional country music recording artist who is a charismatic, engaging and electric live stage performer (likened to Garth Brooks). According to his bio, he has enjoyed grand success catering to audiences at fairs, festivals, rodeos, AG and trade shows, casinos, small opry houses and more.