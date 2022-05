KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Have fun in the sun at a popular vacation destination.

Visit Myrtle Beach has been rolling out new and innovative ways to ensure you and your family have a one-of-a-kind vacation experience.

McGhee Tyson Airport offers a direct flight to Myrtle Beach all year round, and while being a family friendly hot-spot, you can fly and stay at an affordable price.

For more information on how to start your Myrtle Beach holiday, visit their website.