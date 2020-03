KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Home & Garden Show springs into East Tennessee this weekend.

From furnishings and accessories to decorating and remodeling, this show will feature more than 130 different local and regional companies with products and services for East Tennessee homeowners.

The event kicks off on Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center located on Clinton Highway. Admission is five dollars and parking is free.