KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – With January being National Mental Health Wellness Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness stops by Living East Tennessee to talk about different ways to not only cope with mental health but also how to overcome it. NAMI says that even though not everyone has a mental illness, everyone has mental health, and taking care of your mental health is very crucial

Just like diet and exercise can prevent cardiac problems, taking care of your mental health can prevent mental illness.

NAMI offers a multitude of support groups for anyone who is affected by mental health or illness in East Tennessee. Keeping your health is a top priority

For more information about mental health or to find resources, you can visit NAMI’s website here.