KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Boogity boogity boogity boys, let’s go racing to drive out hunger! NASCAR Driver Trevor Bayne and Southeast Bank are partnering up to drive out hunger in East Tennessee. They have teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank to host the Drive Out Hunger food drive on Saturday, September 9th from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm at Southeast Bank’s Farragut location.

Drop off any canned goods to donate to Second Harvest and enjoy an action-packed day. Enjoy cars, music, food, and games for the whole community. There will be a bounce house and games for kids of all ages to enjoy. Trevor Bayne will be there to sign autographs as well as take photos with people.

For more information about Southeast Bank or the Food Drive, you can visit their website.