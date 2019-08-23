NASCAR’s Trevor Bayne opens a coffee shop as a ‘mahalo’ to his community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville native and former NASCAR racer Trevor Bayne, opened the doors to Mahalo Coffee Roasters, this summer.

Bayne said the inspiration behind the shop, included the pit stops he made as a NASCAR racer, traveling all across the globe, but the glory behind the shop goes to God.

Mahalo Coffee Roasters is Bayne’s “mahalo” or thank you, in Hawaiian, to the East Tennessee community for supporting him throughout the years.

Mahalo Trevor, and congratulations on your new endeavor.