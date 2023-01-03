KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make saving lives your New Year’s resolution in 2023.

January is National Blood Donor Month and if you are looking for ways to give back this one is for you.

Donating blood can save up to three lives according to Medic Regional Blood Center. These donations are used for various reasons including trauma accidents, blood transfusions, surgeries, childbirth, cancer treatments and so much more.

This life saving donation only takes 5 minutes and can be done at various sites all across East Tennessee. The process is simple and easy.

Most people can donate, although blood donors will need to ensure they meet certain requirements to still give. The criteria includes your weight, illness, and age.

The minimum age is sixteen years old, with a parent’s consent, and and a weight of 115 pounds for both men and women. There are other certain circumstances that can deny you to donate blood either temporarily or permanently, click here to find out if you are eligible.

Blood donations through Medic go towards many within the Southeast region who need it most. One story that hits close to home is Noah Sileono, an 8-year old boy battling cancer here in Knoxville.

Many all over East Tennessee rallied to donate blood during Medic’s annual Roll Up Your Sleeve Week. The event will happen on Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27. This week will serve as a large blood drive happening at various Food City’s across the region. This week is crucial to obtain a large stock of blood for the 2023 year. Donation sites will be announced soon.

There is also a little competition at play with Medic Regional Blood Center going head-to-head for the most donations with Texas Blood Center.

Donors will receive incentives such as coupons for Texas Roadhouse and Salsarita’s. Donor will also be entered to win multiple Food City gift cards for either 25 dollars or 500 dollars.

For more information on how to get started, visit their website.