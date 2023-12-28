KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Coffee & Chocolate’s mission is to offer superior coffee and handcrafted artisanal chocolates to customers. As one of Knoxville’s longest running coffee shops, Knoxville native Sharif Harb created Coffee & Chocolate in 2005 and has kept it going ever since!

Coffee & Chocolate has two locations; the newest location is in Powell at 3531 w. Emory Rd and their first location is Downtown on Union Ave just off Market Square.

They are in the studio with Living East Tennessee for National Chocolate Candy Day! Coffee & Chocolate is showcasing its Hot Cocoa Bombs.

You can even order online for pick up, delivery or shipping. Just visit their website for more details.