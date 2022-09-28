KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Living East Tennessee runs on Dunkin’.

National Coffee Day is on Thursday, September 29 and to celebrate Dunkin Donuts will be offering perks to all who stop by.

Members already signed up for rewards throughout the year can receive a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase. If you are not a member, there are still perks for you too.

Guests can receive a free beverage for signing up for their rewards as well as points to earn more free beverages with every purchase.

Fall is the perfect time to sip on something hot, and Dunkin Donuts has a wide variety of menu items. All including pumpkin spice are officially ready to be tasted by you.

For more information and to get signed up for Dunkin rewards, visit their website.