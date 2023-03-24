KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Mayor is back in the ring, but not in the way he is used to.

Nationally-acclaimed comedian and actor, Paul Ogata, has been taking the entertainment world by storm. Coming off of his recent Las Vegas residency show, he is now touring the country and bringing comedy to you.

On March 24 and March 25, Ogata will be performing at The Square Room. Tickets are $25 online. He will be performing two shows on both nights. The first show will start at 7:30 pm and the second show will begin at 9:30 pm.

There are many expected to come out, however, one audience member in the community has been personally requested by Ogata and his team.

Knox County Mayor, Glenn Jacobs, has been summoned to a face-off.

The #TryNotToLaughChallenge will test a different kind of strength of the Knox County Mayor and former WWE wrestler. If Mayor Glenn Jacobs laughs or giggles at any of Paul Ogata’s jokes during one of his shows, Paul will be given a key to the city.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs will also give to a local charity that aids first responders.

Ogata was born in Hawaii and spent most of his life in Los Angeles. He has gone on to perform at some of the most sought comedy venues and has earned many awards along the way. He has been featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Comedy Central.

His comedy has been performed in Times Square, Sydney Australia, Tokyo, and more.

For more information and a look at his tour schedule, visit his website.