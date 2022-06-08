KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – June 1-7 is National CPR Week and we are making sure you are well prepared if and when a tragedy strikes.

Cheryl Smith, owner of CPR Choice and American Heart Association board member, has been teaching CPR for over 20 years.

CPR Choice is a local organization that teaches and prepares those with CPR training as well as other life-saving measures. One of their techniques taught is Hands-Only CPR. Unlike regular CPR, you do not utilize any breathing airways and will solely focus on chest compressions.

Compressions need to be 100 beats per minute. Helpful ways to get the beats correct is to sing songs that have the tempo in their beats. Songs include, Stayin Alive by the Bee Gees and Another One Bites the Dust by Queen.

For more information and to get certified today, visit CPR Choice’s website.