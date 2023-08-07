KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anne Cate skyline collection rolls out fashionable Knoxville-inspired bags for lovers of good ole’ Rocky Top.

Anne Cate is an American-made accessory brand specializing in skyline-designed purses and other simple accessories. Founded in 2016, the skyline collection features over 100 designs from cities all over the world, including the orange-and-white skyline of Knoxville.

Founder and CEO, Anne Skoch, left for college and made pillows for her dorm inspired by her hometown. She quickly learned that not only did the city have a special place in her heart, but the hearts of so many others, too.

Every Anne Cate product is sewn at the manufacturing studio in Cleveland, Ohio using high-quality materials straight from America.

Now, the hometown pride has come to Knoxville. Anne Cate has released a new skyline collection inspired by Knoxville. These bags feature the Knoxville skyline in the classic UT colors, orange and white.

Their most anticipated bag can be taken to UT games as well. Their Game Day Bag complies with NFL/NCAA and other event venue handbag regulations (requiring a 4.5” x 6.5” handbag) so the only thing to worry about is UT taking home the win.

These bags are the perfect gift for the person who has everything. A list of local retailers carrying these bags is available on their website.