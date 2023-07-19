KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What better way to celebrate the occasion than with the best in the business?
D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream has been rated Tennessee’s #1 Hotdog 6 years in a row by Yelp and the Top 25 Hotdogs in the USA and Canada.
First opening in 2014, the restaurant was created by two stay-at-home dads who knew how to bring flavor to Knoxville.
Their hotdogs are unlike any other and are built with any assortments, toppings, and condiments you desire. They can make a hotdog that caters to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.
To celebrate, see below for a list of Hotdog facts.
- Hotdogs were one of the first foods eaten on the moon.
- The world’s longest hot dog was 668 feet long in Paraguay
- The hotdog was created in Germany, specifically in either Frankfurt or Vienna.
- President Franklin D. Roosevelt served hot dogs to King George VI of England during his 1939 visit to the United States.
Celebrate with millions of Americans today and visit D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream at 8909 Oak Ridge Hwy. For more information and a look at their full menu, visit their website.