KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What better way to celebrate the occasion than with the best in the business?

D&B Hotdogs and Ice Cream has been rated Tennessee’s #1 Hotdog 6 years in a row by Yelp and the Top 25 Hotdogs in the USA and Canada.

First opening in 2014, the restaurant was created by two stay-at-home dads who knew how to bring flavor to Knoxville.

Their hotdogs are unlike any other and are built with any assortments, toppings, and condiments you desire. They can make a hotdog that caters to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

To celebrate, see below for a list of Hotdog facts.

Hotdogs were one of the first foods eaten on the moon.

The world’s longest hot dog was 668 feet long in Paraguay

The hotdog was created in Germany, specifically in either Frankfurt or Vienna.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt served hot dogs to King George VI of England during his 1939 visit to the United States.

