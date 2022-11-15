KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – November is National Hunger Month and many are doing their part to combat this ongoing epidemic.

XHunger was created to assist and serve food pantries across the East Tennessee region. Their mission is to end hunger in America, and they are starting close to home. XHunger provides high school and college students to volunteer their time and effort towards credits needed for service hours.

During the month of November, XHunger is partnering with local organizations and businesses to provide help to those suffering from food insecurity. The Knoxville Ice Bears will be partnering with them for the 3rd Annual Empty Bellies Campaign. The campaign will be at the Ice Bears game on Thursday, November 17. There will be 10 onsite organizations that will help fans learn about hunger needs in the area.

XHunger will also be selling commemorative t-shirts to those that want to continue spreading their mission all year long. The shirts will go on sale next week.

For more information on XHunger and how can get involved all year round, visit their website.