Everything Insurance is making sure you are covered in various ways and parts of your life. When it comes to life insurance there are many to choose from, and the experts are breaking them down for you.

Term Life Insurance can be broken down with a specific time amount including -10 years, -20 years taken out, or Permanent Life Insurance.

Here are the top ones to choose from.

Whole Life: This insurance will cover you for the duration of your life as long as certain payments are paid on time.

Universal Life: This insurance will cover you for the duration of your life as long as certain payments and other fulfillments in your policy have been made.

Final Life Expense: This insurance will cover end-of-life care and expenses such as funeral arrangements and any medical or legal payments that occur (i.e. hospital bills and estate wills).

