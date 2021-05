KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection urging consumers to be alert for counterfeit goods while shopping for Mother’s Day on May 9.

According to CBP, illicit manufacturers continue to exploit the rapid growth of e-commerce to sell counterfeit goods to unsuspecting consumers in the United States. The online listings utilize images of genuine products, leaving the consumer with no way to know if the product behind that listing is genuine.