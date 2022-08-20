KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Carb lovers everywhere, unite.

National Potato Day got us thinking about all the ways we can eat and cook with potatoes. From french fries, baked & sweet potatoes, tater tots, and even potato chips there are countless ways to celebrate.

Donnell, also known as The Potato Chef, came in the studio to show us how he takes potatoes to the next level.

He takes baked potatoes to the next level by combining them with your favorite meals. Cheeseburger, Philly Cheesesteak, and Broccoli and Cheddar baked potatoes are some of his most popular menu items. The Potato Chef is a food truck that travels all over the region for various events and parties.

He has big plans for the future and has already purchased a second food truck for expansion.

Visit his Facebook page to find out where he will be next.