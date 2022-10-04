KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Taco Tuesday has a big meaning today.

National Taco Day is here and a local food truck is ready to serve you the best.

The Big Bad Taco Truck specializes in tacos for any time of the day, including breakfast. It is never too early for tacos, and we got a one-on-one lesson on how to do it ourselves.

Adam McNulty has co-owned the Big Bad Taco Truck for about a year and a half, and business has never been better. They travel around town stop by many companies to serve breakfast and regularly take requests for them to come to you.

Their breakfast tacos and burritos are uniquely made and cannot be found anywhere else.

For more information and to book their truck for your next event, visit their website.