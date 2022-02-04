KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Happy National Wear Red Day.

WATE 6 On Your Side is celebrating American Heart Month all month long. National Wear Red Day happens on the first Friday of February every year as an initiative to increase women’s heart health awareness.

Nancy Barger, 2022 Knoxville Go Red for Women Chair, spoke about the importance of heart health, especially for women all ages.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America. Barger says that awareness and support are much needed, to ensure women are being mindful about their health and getting routine check ups.

For more information on heart health tips and expertise, visit the American Heart Association website.