KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum tells the story of Sequoyah, who created a writing system for the Cherokee. In all the records around the world, for over 5000 years, no one person has ever created a writing system by themselves and was illiterate.

The Cherokee have a fascinating culture and history that is thousands of years old.

