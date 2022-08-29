OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is always a learning opportunity with the UT Arboretum.

On Thursday, September 1 at 7:00 p.m. the UT Arboretum Society will hold a virtual event led by Stephen Lyn Bales. “Native Plants for a Pollinator Garden” is an online forum that will take you inside the importance and education of what native plants grow in your region.

Registration is still open.

The UT Arboretum are starting to open up in-person learning sessions and will soon be inviting many out for their Butterfly Festival happening on Saturday, September 17.

For more information and to visit the UT Arboretum, check out their website.