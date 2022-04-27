KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A real estate expert walks us through tips and tricks for success in a competitive East Tennessee housing market.

For those navigating the current housing market in East Tennessee you find find the process daunting, especially if you are a first time homebuyer competing against seasoned professionals. We chat with local housing expert and realtor Trieu Schwartz about how you can set yourself up for success in finding your dream home here in East Tennessee.

For more information on Trieu and how you can successfully navigate the East Tennessee housing market visit the Trieu Schwartz Realty Executives website.