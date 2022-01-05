KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For many, living in a home is the top of their resolutions.

HomeSource East Tennessee is making it easy and stress free for you making this decision. Laura Contreras, Home Ownership Center manager and counseler, stopped in to share all the services they offer.

They can aid in Homeowner Assistance funds and other home financial relief. They are also helping you with your tax refunds and business related forms.

Not only do they work with home owners, they also cater to students with financial aid and student loan deferments.

Call them at (865) 637-1679 or visit their website, to book a consultation.