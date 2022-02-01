KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If your perfectly good prom, formal, or even wedding gown is needing a new home, listen up.

Southern Belle’s Closet has been serving the Knoxville area for 10 years, and every year gets bigger and bigger.

Their 2022 pop-up event is being held at 146 N Forest Park Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37919. There are three weekends left to consign and shop with Southern Belle’s Closet. From Friday, Feb. 4-6/11-13/18 &19, you will be able to shop over 3,000 new or gently used gowns.

Owner and operator, Joy Sabo, started this business in a time where she was looking to get rid of wedding dress and couldn’t find a place that would accept it. Southern Belle’s Closet was created to allow women to not only consign their dresses, but give many the opportunity to shop them at a discounted price.

Many gowns have never been worn, and the ones that have are up to 90 percent off.

Get a glimpse into what you can find at Southern Belle’s Closet.

For more information on how to consign or the shopping schedule, visit their website and Facebook page.