KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man survived an accident that left a nail in his chest.

Marshall Badger was putting up his Christmas lights in December 2022 when he slipped and fell off his ladder. He had a spare nail in his mouth and as he went down, he bumped his head, fell unconscious, and accidentally inhaled the nail in the process.

Badger spent several months not knowing the nail had been swallowed. It wasn’t until late March 2022 that he discovered the nail was within his chest.

“I was having some abnormal congestion and so my wife knew it was time to go and get checked,” Badger says.

X-Ray was taken at Fort Sanders Covenant Health Center in March 2022

The nail had lodged in the right lower lobe adjacent to his diaphragm with no internal injuries along the way. Badger, his wife, and even other doctors considered this to be a medical miracle.

Fort Sanders Regional and Parkwest Medical Center were able to treat this delicate injury with an onsite machine that would require no downtime.

Their new robotic bronchoscopy device not only can save patients like Marshall, but prevent other problems within your chest and lungs. Mostly used by pulmonary physicians this device is primarily used to detect lung cancer.

Dr. Varun Shah says this device was the first thing he thought of when the X-Ray revealed a nail in his chest.

“This device is new and wasn’t around 3 to 4 years ago,” says Dr. Shah. “Because of this, if this injury happened earlier, Marshall would’ve had to undergo a full surgical procedure, rather than a 10-minute extraction.

This device can be found at all three Fort Sanders Regional locations. Visit their website to learn more.