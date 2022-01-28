KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dream come reality at its’ finest.

Katy Richardson, founder and CEO of Neighborhood Barre, created her fitness empire about 10 years ago. Neighborhood Barre was simply an idea Richardson had while still living in her hometown of Birmingham, AL.

After an idea, hard work, and determination, Richardson moved her dream to Knoxville. With the support of the East Tennessee community, Neighborhood Barre is now one of the most successful boutique fitness franchises in the country. With 5 locations in the East Tennessee region, Neighborhood Barre has expanded all over the country with studios in the Northeast and Midwest.

Because of her rapid success, Richardson has earned a 40 Under 40 title with the Knoxville News Sentinel. She says it is exceptionally remarkable due to her not originally being a Knoxville native. Her story proves anyone can allow a dream become a reality no matter proximity.

Think barre is for you? Barre was founded by an injured ballerina, to allow herself to keep movement in an isolated position, rather than a high intensity workout. By combining yoga, Pilates, and ballet, barre was born.

