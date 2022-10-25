GATLINBURG, TN. (WATE) – Anakeesta has taken the fall season into full effect. With not only all of the fall decorations that your heart could want, but with the food as well! From your traditional beef stew to the extravagant pork shank and pork schnitzel! The fall flavors are never ending at Anakeesta.

With the opening of Astra Lumina at Anakeesta, they have taken their drinks to the next level and out of this world. Anakeesta is offering multiple specialty drinks inspired by the French-based full-body experience attraction. Anakeesta has teamed up with Black Horse Brewery to offer you the best cocktails and drinks. The Astra Lumina Signature Cocktail Cosmic Lemonade is available now for you to try!