Star your day off with the most popular and staple attraction of the city, the Tennessee Aquarium. Enjoy watching penguins flap in the water, touch a friendly stingray, or even explore hundreds of butterflies in the butterfly garden.

For all of you nature lovers take a hike up to Sunset Rock and enjoy what the name implies. With 360-degree panoramic views, you can enjoy the best of the popular spot on Lookout Mountain. The climb is expected to be challenging, but like most, the view is breathtaking and worth it.

If you are still in the mood to climb but the weather is not cooperating, it is still achievable in Chattanooga. High Point Rock Climbing. This premier indoor attraction is perfect for all ages and skill levels. With over 25,000 square feet of climbing room, you will also be able to get a good workout in while having fun.

