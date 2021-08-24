NeverFull Waffles serving up late night sweet treats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – August 24 is National Waffle Day, a day to celebrate the popular breakfast item. But for a group of University of Tennessee students, they are finding success with their waffle business during the evening hours.

NeverFull Waffles, which operates Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m., has a dozen different waffle flavors for people to try out. This ranges from the “Confetti Wap” rainbow waffle, to the “8 Mile” which is a chocolate waffle infused with M&M’s and is inspired by the 2002 movie starring rapper Eminem. One category of waffles is modeled after each of the three owners, and another category is based entirely on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The owners of NeverFull Waffles will personally deliver waffles to customers within 5 miles of the University of Tennessee campus. If you are outside of those limits, you can order their waffles on Grubhub, DoorDash and EatStreet. NeverFull Waffles is also available for catering purposes. You can head to their website for more information.