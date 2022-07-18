KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville, K-Town, KnoxVegas, Marble City, and whatever name you call it is being explored in a new book.

The Sunsphere City written by Marcy Conway started back in 2020 when her and her 2 sons created a YouTube page called “Smoky Mountain World.” Marcy knew she could take her passion and exploration for Knoxville further with her new book.

She covers many details in this book including the history of where it all began, top attractions to visit, and even fun facts.

Native Knoxvillians, visitors, and new residents will all be able to find something new and interesting in this book. You can now buy your copy on Amazon.