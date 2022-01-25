KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mental health has been on the rise, and a new book is helping navigate that conversation.

Thomas Fellows stopped in to talk about his newly release book Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering. The book tells the story in which going through unfortunate circumstances can help create empathy and appreciation into healing.

Fellows uses pop culture, history, and even the Bible to convey his message in this book.

This is Fellows fifth book and is not stopping here. He is continuing to write and plans to release more in the near future.

To learn more about Thomas Fellows, visit his website and Amazon page.