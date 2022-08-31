KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Growing up without a matriarchal figure can affect your adult life significantly.

Author and Licensed Trauma Therapist, Kelly McDaniel, has now written her second book that she says stems from a personal story.

Mother Hunger: How Adult Daughters Van Understand and Heal from Lost Nurturance, Protection, and Guidance dives into the emotional and physical affects we have when growing up without that support system. McDaniel says mothers do not need to be deceased to feel abandonment.

From our relationships, friendships, and even relationship to food, daughters and even sons can grow up with anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and more.

In recent news, child star, Jennette McCurdy, has released a new book called, I’m Glad My Mom Died. She says her emotionally abusive relationship with her mother has caused her to grow up with eating disorders, low self-esteem, and even suicidal thoughts.

This topic is now becoming more prevalant than ever.

For more information on Kelly McDaniel, visit her website. Mother Hunger is now available on Amazon.