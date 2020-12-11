New documentary project checks in on the well-being of East Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If no on has asked you yet, how are you? Really!

Life has changed for hundreds of thousands of people across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same is true for artists who make their living performing.

Joshua Peterson, founder and artistic director of the River & Rail Theatre Company, shared a new launch of a storytelling project that allows his artistry to still take shape and afford every East Tennessean has an opportunity to participate.

“How Are You Knoxville,” or HOWIE for short, is a digital kiosk that records video responses of East Tennesseans who stop by the interactive kiosk. It asks questions such as, “How are you?”, “What are you hopeful for?” and “What are you afraid of?”, just to name a few.

The mission of his project is to document people living in Knoxville amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and what Peterson said is a “second Civil Rights movement.”

Interested in participating? The kiosk is located in Downtown Knoxville at 111 State St., Knoxville, TN 37902.