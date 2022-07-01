KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Laughter is infectious when this man comes in studio.

TV personality and podcaster, Frank Murphy, stopped in to share the latest adventures he is breaking down on this week’s episode of Frank and Friends.

Season regular co-host, Kathryn Frady, has been traveling so two of Frank’s closest filled in. Hot104.5 radio host, Mean Jean and actress, Laura Beth Wells both sat alongside Frank to bring a few episodes full of fun and humor.

Stories include the enormous amount of chlorine Frank fills his pool with, a hot dog without the sausage, and his grandson, Artie, who is now reciting songs with adult language.

To hear these stories for yourself, visit his YouTube page or visit his website.