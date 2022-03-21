KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Historical Society is giving us a blast from the past with their new exhibition which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville.

The “You Should’ve Been There!” exhibition, located in the Rogers-Claussen Feature Gallery at the Historical Society, transports us back to that moment in time where all eyes were on our “scruffy little city.” The exhibition features music, clips and tons on memorabilia from this same time four decades ago.

“You Should’ve Been There!” is open now through October 9th. You can head to the East Tennessee Historical Society website for more information.