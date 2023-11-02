KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday, November 3, 2023 merchants, artists and makers will recognize the 20th anniversary of downtown’s First Friday ArtWalk. The Downtown Knoxville Alliance has made improvements to its website to make discovering new and nearby artists even easier.

You can start planning First Friday with Downtown Knoxville’s interactive map and a visual listing of events. Artists also can connect with businesses to display their work and expand their reach, using Downtown Knoxville’s enhanced site.

First Friday ArtWalk is a monthly mix of events, exhibits and performances and a tradition that started with a small group of Market Square businesses. Since, it has been embraced by the entire downtown district.

ArtWalk has helped put Knoxville’s arts district at No. 4 on a nationwide poll and has introduced East Tennessee artists and businesses to people from around the world.

To learn more, just visit their website.