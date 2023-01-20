KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer more than just beer. Bringing people together to enjoy whatever it is they like from the menu and enjoy the company that comes with it. That menu does include food as Voodoo has a full kitchen menu.

Check out the new brewery in town or visit Voodoo Brewing Company’s website.