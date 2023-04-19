ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A brand new venue sitting on 17 acres of land is ready to host your special day.

The Loyston is East Tennessee’s newest events center sitting on 17 acres of land. With over 11,000 square feet of living space, The Loyston can hold a capacity of 150 guests.

You and your guests will never be without relaxation and fun. Enjoy their breathtaking panoramic views of the Smoky Mountains and Norris Lake. The venue sits 1400 feet above sea level so you can see for miles from all vantage points on the property.

I’ve had many folks comment that they’ve never seen a view on Norris Lake this beautiful. It really is breathtaking,” says owner, Mike Fleck.

Mike Fleck and his family started their venue journey two years ago. After purchasing a property in Andersonville, Tennessee with access to the Smoky Mountains and Norris Lake, they knew what they needed to do. The property is now known as “Copper Top Estates.”

The name comes from a lodge called Copper Top during a ski trip in Colorado.

“The venue name, The Loyston, comes from the rich local history of Loyston Point and Norris Dam,” Fleck says.

The venue is climate controlled which allows it to be suitable for any season with the option of an indoor or outdoor occasion.

Onsight accommodations are offered in the bridal suite and groom’s lounge.

If you are looking to stay longer at the popular East Tennessee venue, onsite overnight lodging is available to accommodate up to 36 guests. There is a 7,500-square-foot Manor House and a 3,500-square-foot Lodge home that can make for the perfect staycation.

There’s also a large pool with a pool house overlooking the lake for beautiful evening cocktails hours and afternoon lounging and swimming.

Anyone looking to get an inside view is welcome to attend their official grand opening on Sunday, April 30th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The evening will include door prizes, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and will feature more than twenty of the area’s finest wedding vendors ready to start planning your big day.

Self-guided tours will be available of the venue center and its onsite luxury spaces.

“You will experience a fun afternoon filled with music, delicious food, and dessert tastings,” Fleck adds.

For more information on availability and tours, visit their website or call at 865-500-3949.