KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dunkin Donuts is getting ready to roll out a whole new experience of treats.

Keeping up-to-date with the latest holidays and seasons, get ready to experience the new St. Patrick’s Day drink like no other.

The Shamrock Macchiatos will give you that burst of energy while keeping to its’ name with its green and colorful look.

Other new items also include their Chocolate Croissants and Salted Carmel Signature Lattes.

