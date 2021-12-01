KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songwriters around the region are coming together to take you inside their music.

The Bird and Book, in Maryville, is hosting a music series starting tonight. Songs and Stories will be every first Wednesday of the month and go into the new year.

The series will feature a different songwriter giving fans an experience to learn how their songs come together.

Lee Zimmerman, an accomplished writer, blogger, and reviewer will be hosting the music events.

We spoke to the songwriter kicking off the series, Dana Cooper. Cooper is an American singer who has won several awards for his songwriting. He will be at The Bird and Book tonight from 7:00 pm to 8:30 p.m.

To find out more about the show visit their website.