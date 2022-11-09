MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go inside the work of nationally acclaimed songs with an intimate songwriting experience.

Song’s and Stories has been successfully taking music lovers in east Tennessee through what a songwriter experiences when creating their craft. Now, the series is moving to a new venue and expanding their guest’s to larger audiences. On Wednesday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. the new series will feature Nashville duo Mare Wakefield and Nomad. The pair will allows listeners to learn all about the songs they plan on performing throughout the night. The event is free for all ages.

Lee Zimmerman, host of the series, is an accomplished writer, blogger, and reviewer. His passion for music and storytelling made him the perfect person to moderate this series. He has a passion for all genres of music and collects “too many albums to count.”

Zimmerman is happy to announce his new book, Thirty Years Behind the Glass.” which is now number one on Amazon’s listing of books about music and technology. On Thursday, November 17 he will be speaking at the Blount County Public Library about his latest project and where to buy a copy.

The book was also co-written by Carlos Santana’s award winning producer, Jim Gaines. The two go inside a wide-ranging collection of personal interviews and offer readers the priceless opportunity to sit down with a true music industry veteran.

For more information on Lee Zimmerman and his upcoming events, visit his website.