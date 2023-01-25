KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner.

Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless low-dose x-ray treatment for inflammatory conditions. This new procedure is covered by most insurance and many times allows you to avoid foot surgery most of the time.

For more information and where to book your appointment, you can head to Heelex Podiatry’s website.