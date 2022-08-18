KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New Phase Research & Development and WATE 6 on your side team up to bring a National Non-Profit Day surprise to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

Wednesday August 17th is National Non-profit Day, a chance for all of us to do a little something extra for the organizations in our community that mean so much. We meet several adoptable furry friends at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and together with our friends at New Phase Research & Development the Humane Society is presented with a $500 donation to support their efforts.

New Phase Research & Development conducts medical research, taking great pride in being a premiere research facility due to their focus on patient care. If you would like to be a part of their cutting edge studies you can participate in paid clinical trials.

For more information on the adoptable pets visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley website. For more information on how you can play a role in crucial medical research visit the New Phase Research & Development website.